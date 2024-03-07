Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar urges to promote awareness for highlighting women dignity

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Thursday emphasized opinion leaders that a vigorous awareness campaign should be conducted to highlight the dignity of women

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Thursday emphasized opinion leaders that a vigorous awareness campaign should be conducted to highlight the dignity of women.

He said this in his message on the occasion of International Women's Day to be marked on March 8.

The Governor said that half of the population consisted of women, if a woman was recognized as an equal human being in every respect in the society, all other issues would be resolved gradually.

He said that today even in this advanced era of information technology, mother's lap holds the status of the best school for education, training and character building.

That is why someone rightly said, "Give me an educated mother and I will give you an educated nation." From this it can be concluded that women are the guarantor of a nation's bright future, he said.

He said that it has been observed that no woman could get her other rights and powers without economic independence, saying that a woman would be given the ability to deal with all problems only by making her economically independent.