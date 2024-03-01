Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan urges volunteers, political workers to help people in rain hit areas

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Friday urged all the volunteers and political workers to play an active role in helping women and children in the rain affected areas of the province.

He expressed these views while talking to Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director Amanullah Rind and Dr. Zaheer.

The Governor said that the situation has worsened in Gwadar and Turbat district due to the recent heavy rains.

He said that special attention would be paid on draining rainwater from all affected areas, especially low-lying areas, because only after ensuring drainage of rainwater, we could be able to move the victims to safer places and provide relief to them.

Expressing his satisfaction on the performance of PDMA, district administration and other Federal and provincial organizations so far, he said that relief operations should be accelerated.

He said that due to the lack of modern machinery, necessary equipment and de-watering pumps in the districts, he called it a commendable initiative of cooperation from the Sindh government in this regard.

The Governor of Balochistan emphasized that the presence of doctors and paramedical staff in the affected areas should be ensured at all times.