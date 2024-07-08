Governor Balochistan meets PM Shehbaz

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Governor Balochistan, Jaffer Khan Mandokhail, met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday and discussed the conversion of province's tube wells to solar power, party matters, and other issues of mutual interest.

The Governor expressed his gratitude to the prime minister for his special interest in the development and prosperity of the province.

Both leaders agreed to further strengthen and enhance the relationship between the Federal and provincial governments.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is on a day-long visit to Quetta.

