Governor Balochistan Meets PM Shehbaz
Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2024 | 02:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Governor Balochistan, Jaffer Khan Mandokhail, met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday and discussed the conversion of province's tube wells to solar power, party matters, and other issues of mutual interest.
The Governor expressed his gratitude to the prime minister for his special interest in the development and prosperity of the province.
Both leaders agreed to further strengthen and enhance the relationship between the Federal and provincial governments.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is on a day-long visit to Quetta.
/ask
Recent Stories
Actor Ahmad Ali Butt asks Babar Azam to apologize over poor performance in field
Pakistan reveals proposed schedule for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
France faces political turmoil as Leftist Alliance edges out far right in electi ..
Pakistan may face more IMF programs if tax revenue isn’t achieved: Finance Min ..
Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 July 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024
Police to ensure tight security on Muharram
PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah
Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police launch search operation to ensure security during Muharram2 minutes ago
-
Peshawar police prepare security plan for Muharram12 minutes ago
-
Two killed, Two injured in road accident12 minutes ago
-
Maintaining law & order during Muharram, government's priority: AJK PM12 minutes ago
-
Two youth drowns in canal42 minutes ago
-
Education board to declare SSC result on July 0942 minutes ago
-
Truck-container collision claims lives of two52 minutes ago
-
PM Shahbaz arrives in Quetta for day-long visit52 minutes ago
-
Pillion riding banned for Muharram1 hour ago
-
ANF seizes 97 kg drugs in six operations1 hour ago
-
SAAR holds awareness seminar under positive peace campaign2 hours ago
-
Widow murdered in Shahkot2 hours ago