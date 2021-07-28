Governor Balochistan, NA Deputy Speaker call on Prime Minister

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Agha and National Assembly Deputy Speaker Muhammad Qasim Suri called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Agha and National Assembly Deputy Speaker Muhammad Qasim Suri called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday.

During the meeting matters relating to Balochistan province were discussed.

Governor Balochistan and National Assembly Deputy Speaker felicitated the Prime Minister over the victory of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections specially the winning of seat from Quetta reserved for Kashmiri refugees.

The prime minister directed the governor to visit all the districts of Balochistan so as to ensure effective measures for the redressal of peoples' problems.