Governor Balochistan Paid Rich Tribute To Jinnah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 24th December 2021

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Friday said that the best way to pay homage to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was not only adhere to his principles but also to work sincerely for the glory of Pakistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Friday said that the best way to pay homage to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was not only adhere to his principles but also to work sincerely for the glory of Pakistan.

Even today, for the real development and prosperity of the country and the nation, it is very important for us to follow the principles of unity, faith and discipline, he said.

In his message on the occasion of birthday of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he said that the toady was very important day in the history of subcontinent because it was the birthday of this great personality, who his unparalleled insight, intelligence and leadership abilities liberated the nation from slavery and achieved a free and independent state in the form of Pakistan.

The Governor of Balochistan said that let us pledge today that we would take full part in the construction and development of our country in accordance with the principles laid down by our leader.

