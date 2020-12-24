UrduPoint.com
Governor Balochistan Pays Homage To Quaid-i-Azam On His Birthday

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 09:51 PM

Governor Balochistan pays homage to Quaid-i-Azam on his birthday

Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Thursday said on the occasion of the birthday of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is a very significant day in the history of subcontinent

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Thursday said on the occasion of the birthday of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is a very significant day in the history of subcontinent.

In a massage, he said, "This is the birthday of great personality who freed the nation from slavery with his unparalleled insight, intelligence and leadership abilities and in the case of Pakistan, we got a free and independent state".

He also paid homage to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and said "We have to pledge on this day to play their responsible role with sincerely for the glory of Pakistan".

