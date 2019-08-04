UrduPoint.com
Governor Balochistan Pays Rich Tribute To Police's Martyrs

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 10:10 PM

Governor Balochistan pays rich tribute to police's martyrs

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Governor Balochisinstan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Sunday paid rich tribute martyrdom of police officers and its personnel, saying that today, law and order was improved in Balochistan due to great sacrifices of security forces including police personnel.

He expressed these views while addressing at a ceremony to mark Day of Police martyrs at Police Line Quetta which was arranged by police department Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai appreciated security forces including police, Balochistan Frontier Corps (FC) and Levies forces for playing their vital role to curb terrorist activities for ensuring peace, adding that in this regard, they had embraced martyrdom after giving great sacrifices of their precious lives for improving law and order situation in the respective areas of country including province.

Governor also paid rich tribute 923 martyrs of police officers and personnel who had rendered their pernicious lives for maintaining peace during their duties in Balochistan and they are our heroes, saying that martyrs never die who always alive for witness of the right path.

He said these scarifies of police personnel are being remembered in best words across country during celebrating ceremonies to observe Youm-e-Shuhda Police in order to pay rich tribute martyrs which is positive steps for remembering our martyrs.

"Provincial government is taking all possible measures to enhance capacity of police to curb all illegal activities from the society for ensuring protection of public lives in the respective areas", he said, adding efforts were underway to provide latest training police to curb nefarious design of enemies of our country.

He said we all should cooperate with security forces in order to eliminate terrorist activities from country and province for prosperity and development of the area.

Provincial Secretary Home Haider Ali Shikwa, Inspector General of Frontier Corps Major General Fayyaz Hussain, Additional Inspector General Police Balochistan Adman Jahanzaib Khan Jugaizai, Additional IG BC Commandant Muhammad Akram Naeem Baroga, Regional Police, DIG Quetta Abdul Razzaq Cheema, other high officials of security forces including police and relatives of martyrs were present on the occasion.

Earlier, Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai along with other officials laid wreath of flowers on "Yadagar Shuhda" in police lines and offered Fateh.

