Governor Balochistan pays surprise visit to the UoB.

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Monday paid surprise visit to the University of Balochistan (UoB) asking the management to take stern action against those employees were absent from their duties.

"The presence of employees on duty, hygienic condition and performance of any government institution could only be judged through the surprise visits," he said during his visit to different sections of the varsity.

Vice Chancellor UoB Dr Shafiq ur Rehman and other senior faculty members accompanied the Governor Balochistan.

"There is zero tolerance to absenteeism in the education institutions," Governor said while directing VC to take stern action against absent and negligent employees.

Mr Yasinzai noted that though University of Balochistan was doing well yet drastic measure are required to improve its performance.

Governor recalled that he would continue visiting varsity without any prior intimation to get first hand information about the issues faced by the students and teachers.

He also directed Dr Shafiq ur Rehman, Vice Chancellor UoB to ensure hostel rooms are allotted to students on merit. Merit must be upheld in all decisions taken by the management.

Earlier, Governor inspected facilities provided by the management to the students and faculty members. He also visited Digital library, Male hostel and inspected under construction water tank.