QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Sunday paid a visit to Khuzdar's Tehsil Wadh and inspected the security situation and ongoing development projects.

On reaching Tehsil Wadh, Governor Balochistan visited the grave of Balochistan National Party (BNP) founding leader Sardar Attaullah Khan Mengal, offered Fateha, and laid wreaths.

Members of Provincial Assembly Mir Younis Aziz Zehri, Mir Ahmed Nawaz Baloch, senior leadership of BNP, Commissioner Kalat Division, Deputy Commissioner, and DPO were also present on this occasion.

On reaching Khuzdar, Commissioner Kalat Division Dawood Khan Khalji gave a detailed briefing regarding the security situation and ongoing development projects.

Governor thanked all the leaders and workers, including party leader Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal, for his nomination as governor of Balochistan.