Governor Balochistan Reaches Khuzdar On Two-day Visit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2023 | 11:08 PM

Governor Balochistan reaches Khuzdar on two-day visit

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Tuesday reached District Khuzdar on a two-day visit

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Tuesday reached District Khuzdar on a two-day visit.

On his arrival, Vice Chancellor Khuzdar Engineering University Professor Dr. Maqsood Ahmed, Deputy Inspector General of Police Munir Shaikh, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Arif Khan Zarkoon, DPO Mir Hussain Lehri and Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr.

Sohrab Bizenjo welcomed him.

During his visit, the Governor will also meet political leaders of Khuzdar, tribal dignitaries and elders.

Apart from this, the Governor will distribute laptops among students in a ceremony at Khuzdar Engineering University.

More Stories From Pakistan