Governor Balochistan Reaffirms Unwavering Support For Kashmiris On Youm-e-Istehsal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2025 | 04:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Governor of Balochistan, Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, expressed unwavering solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal, marking six years since India revoked Articles 370 and 35A of its constitution.
In a statement issued on August 5, Governor Mandokhail said, “We observe Youm-e-Istehsal to reaffirm our steadfast support for our Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their rightful struggle for freedom.” He reiterated Pakistan’s principled stance that the people of Kashmir must be granted their inalienable right to self-determination, as enshrined in United Nations Security Council resolutions.
The Governor emphasized that Pakistan has consistently championed the legitimate aspirations of the Kashmiri people on international platforms, while also exposing the ongoing human rights violations and brutalities inflicted upon them.
“India’s full-scale occupation of Kashmir and its unilateral revocation of Articles 370 and 35A are blatant violations of legal norms, democratic principles, and international law,” he stated.
“These actions have laid bare the oppressive nature of the Indian regime before the world.”
Governor Mandokhail urged the international community to recognize the Kashmir issue not merely as a territorial dispute, but as a profound human rights crisis demanding immediate attention.
He also paid heartfelt tribute to the resilience and sacrifices of the Kashmiri people. “We must honor the countless lives lost in the pursuit of liberty and dignity. Only by recognizing their struggle can we build a future rooted in justice, peace, and respect for human rights.”
Governor Mandokhail expressed hope for a brighter tomorrow, asserting that true progress lies in upholding the rights of the Kashmiri people and ensuring that justice prevails.
Recent Stories
UN warns against worsening famine risk in Gaza
UAE strongly condemns, denounces storming of Al-Aqsa Courtyard; warns against es ..
Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Marahavan Khan appointed as the n ..
Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Kashmir's history: Sultan Butt
Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship concludes
Pakistan's UN envoy hands over DPM's letter to UNSC President on India's rights ..
2.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Khor Fakkan: NCM
IOM saddened by loss of dozens of lives in migrant boat tragedy off Yemen
DIB reports AED3.7 bn in net profit for H1/25
Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in Kohlu
PTI protest call flops: Tariq Fazal
Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedal Khan visits Saudi embassy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
APHC leader Altaf Wani calls August 5 darkest day in Kashmir’s history2 hours ago
-
New Polio case reported from Lakki Marwat2 hours ago
-
Fazlur Rehman offers condolences to Nawaz Sharif over cousin’s passing2 hours ago
-
Tarar grieved over demise of Sardar Khan Niazi's mother-in-law2 hours ago
-
PTI lacks public support, relies on media tactics: Talal Chaudhry3 hours ago
-
Aug 5, a darkest day in Kashmir's freedom struggle: Mushaal Malik3 hours ago
-
CS Balochistan directs secretaries to address complaints of public immediately3 hours ago
-
CM chairs 28th cabinet meeting, approves reforms in labor, education3 hours ago
-
Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Marahavan Khan appointed as the new DPO of Attock3 hours ago
-
Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Kashmir's history: Sultan Butt3 hours ago
-
Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in Kohlu3 hours ago
-
PTI protest call flops: Tariq Fazal3 hours ago