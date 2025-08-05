Governor Balochistan reaffirms unwavering support for Kashmiris on Youm-e-Istehsal

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Governor of Balochistan, Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, expressed unwavering solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal, marking six years since India revoked Articles 370 and 35A of its constitution.

In a statement issued on August 5, Governor Mandokhail said, “We observe Youm-e-Istehsal to reaffirm our steadfast support for our Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their rightful struggle for freedom.” He reiterated Pakistan’s principled stance that the people of Kashmir must be granted their inalienable right to self-determination, as enshrined in United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The Governor emphasized that Pakistan has consistently championed the legitimate aspirations of the Kashmiri people on international platforms, while also exposing the ongoing human rights violations and brutalities inflicted upon them.

“India’s full-scale occupation of Kashmir and its unilateral revocation of Articles 370 and 35A are blatant violations of legal norms, democratic principles, and international law,” he stated.

“These actions have laid bare the oppressive nature of the Indian regime before the world.”

Governor Mandokhail urged the international community to recognize the Kashmir issue not merely as a territorial dispute, but as a profound human rights crisis demanding immediate attention.

He also paid heartfelt tribute to the resilience and sacrifices of the Kashmiri people. “We must honor the countless lives lost in the pursuit of liberty and dignity. Only by recognizing their struggle can we build a future rooted in justice, peace, and respect for human rights.”

Governor Mandokhail expressed hope for a brighter tomorrow, asserting that true progress lies in upholding the rights of the Kashmiri people and ensuring that justice prevails.