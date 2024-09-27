Open Menu

Governor Balochistan, SAFRON Minister Visit Ziarat

Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2024 | 08:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Governor of Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, Federal Minister for SAFRON Engineer Amir Muqam, and Provincial Minister Noor Muhammad Dummar visited Ziarat district on Friday.

Upon their arrival, Deputy Commissioner Ziarat, Liaqat Ali Kakar, welcomed them.

They visited the final resting place of the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, at Quaid-e-Azam Residency, where they paid tribute and planted saplings in the residency's courtyard.

They also met with members of Pakistan Muslim League-N from the Ziarat district.

