Governor Balochistan Sends Relief Items For Victims Of Recent Earthquake In Harnai Under PFMAB

Thu 21st October 2021 | 07:58 PM

Governor Balochistan sends relief items for victims of recent earthquake in Harnai under PFMAB

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Thursday sent relief materials for the victims of the recent earthquake in Harnai on behalf of Pakistan Flour Mills Association Balochistan (PFMAB).

In this regard, a convoy of 14 trucks carrying relief goods from Governor House Quetta was dispatched to Harnai. Director General of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Naseer Ahmed Nasir was also present on the occasion.

The relief goods was provided by Pakistan Flour Mills Association Balochistan included groceries and basic necessities of life.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, the Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha said that the people of the quake-hit areas are facing many difficulties at present and it is our national and humanitarian duty to provide immediate and necessary assistance to them difficult situation.

He also thanked the Pakistan Flour Mills Association of Balochistan for its generous assistance and hoped that business circles would continue to be at the forefront in helping the needy in emergencies.

The Governor of Balochistan urged all philanthropists to come forward in this hour of need and extend all possible aid to their brothers and sisters affected by the earthquake.

He said that the departure of this convoy of relief goods for the earthquake victims of Harnai is an initial step and Insha-Allah this process would continue and the second convoy of relief items to be dispatched before the onset of cold.

The relief goods will be handed over to the Deputy Commissioner Harnai who will distribute them among the earthquake victims of Harnai.

