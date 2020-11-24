UrduPoint.com
Governor Balochistan Stresses ASPs To Play Role For Betterment Of Police

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

Governor Balochistan stresses ASPs to play role for betterment of police

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Tuesday urged Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASPs) of National Police academy (NPA) Lahore to play key role for improvement police system police as modern basis because their role vital for department.

He expressed these views while talking to National Police Academy Lahore's under training Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASPs) for studying visit to Quetta called on him at Governor House Quetta.

Deputy Inspector General Muhammad Idress Ahmed and Principle Secretary Two Governor Shahnwaz Ali were present on the occasion.

During the meeting, Governor Balochistan gave detailed answers to the questions of officials when they raised questions about law and order situations, changing of trade activities and progress of the province.

Governor Balochistan said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project was a game changer for the region and whole region including specially the country and Balcohsitan could become a hub of economic and trade activities.

He said that in view of this mega project, measures should be taken to provide technical education to our new generation in order to learn modern skills for taking advantage of CPEC project in future.

Governor Yasinzai said law enforcement agencies including police and other security forces had performed valuable services for the establishment of lasting peace in the country and the province despite they sacrificed their precious lives in this regard.

He also paid rich tribute to martyrs of security forces and sacrifices of them could not be ignored.

He urged the government officials to perform their duties in the best possible way instead of coming under pressure, saying that it was mission of government officials to serve people in their areas for the interest of the country.

At the end, memorable shields were exchanged among guests.

