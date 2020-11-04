Governor Balochistan stresses for activation of technical institutes in view of CPEC

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Wednesday said Balochistan has not only of special importance in terms of its location but also the people here are very friendly and talented

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Wednesday said Balochistan has not only of special importance in terms of its location but also the people here are very friendly and talented.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation led by Prime Office board of Investment Islamabad's Acting Secretary Mukarram Jah at Governor House Quetta.

Governor Yasinzai said that in view of the magnificent mega project China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), we have to focus on the functioning of technical institutes in the province on imparting modern skills to our new generation.

He said the best location of the province's valuable resources and minerals are the effective and reliable means for our bright future.

"There are vast investment opportunities here so it is important for national and international investors to take full advantage of these available opportunities", the Governor said.

He further said the Federal government could help us in the teaching of modern skills to the youth, creating awareness of new technologies and setting up training centers for technical institutes.

He noted all government universities in Balochistan have high level experts and researchers. There is a need to make full utilization of their knowledge and experiences so that they can contribute their capabilities for the development and prosperity of the country including the province, he added.