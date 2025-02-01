- Home
- Pakistan
- Governor Balochistan stresses for construction of modern sports complexes in all districts
Governor Balochistan Stresses For Construction Of Modern Sports Complexes In All Districts
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2025 | 07:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Governor of Balochistan, Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, has stressed for the establishment of modern sports complexes in every district of the province to ensure best sports facilities to the youth of the province.
Speaking at the annual meeting of the Sports board, Mandokhail emphasized that sports are not merely recreational activities but vital tools for leading a disciplined and vibrant society, a Governor's Office news release said.
“There is no shortage of talented athletes, players, and sports enthusiasts in Balochistan. However, the lack of proper fields and essential facilities forces them to play in streets and alleys,” said Mandokhail.
He pointed out that under such circumstances, it is unrealistic to expect outstanding performances from young athletes.
Highlighting the importance of providing proper training and resources, Mandokhail said, “Every talent needs opportunity. Without access to the necessary facilities for training and practice, even the best players are at risk of going to waste.
”
The governor further emphasized the role of sports in nurturing resilience, teamwork, and discipline among the youth.
He argued that sports have the power to transform youthful energy and enthusiasm into constructive outlets, steering young people away from social ills.
“Each player is an ambassador of their province and their country. They represent us on both national and international stages, and it is the government's responsibility to provide them with the facilities they need to succeed,” he added.
The meeting was attended by Advisor to the Chief Minister of Balochistan on Sports, Meena Majeed Baloch, Provincial Secretary for Sports and Youth Affairs, Tariq Qamar, and Director General of Sports, Yasir Bazai.
The Governor concluded by reiterating that sports teach essential values like discipline, hard work, and teamwork, making it an essential tool for social development.
Recent Stories
UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in December 2024
27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI GAMES 2025
Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourth swap deal batch
UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, sukuk issuances
Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parliament President
Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi World Book Fair 2025
Belgian parties reach agreement to form new government
Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate transactions in January
MoHAP launches unified national platform for health licences
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Netherlands
5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism launches its title
SCC’s committee discusses development of health sector
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Balochistan stresses for construction of modern sports complexes in all districts6 minutes ago
-
CM Gilgit-Baltistan condemns Terrorist Attack in Qalat, Balochistan6 minutes ago
-
CDA, SGP to enhance cooperation for 3D mapping of Islamabad6 minutes ago
-
Two alleged accused of attack on AC Kurram arrested6 minutes ago
-
22nd convocation ceremony of Isra University held16 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police arrests 4 suspects and seizes drugs16 minutes ago
-
CM pays tribute to 18 martyrs of Kalat terrorist attack26 minutes ago
-
May 9, Nov 26 accused to face legal consequences: Azma Bokhari26 minutes ago
-
Minister visits Agriculture Extension Office Amankot36 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan condemns terrorist attack in Kalat, hails security forces’ operation to kill terror ..36 minutes ago
-
IG reviews facilities for police in Kacha area36 minutes ago
-
Cloudy forecast for Lahore36 minutes ago