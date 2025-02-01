Open Menu

Governor Balochistan Stresses For Construction Of Modern Sports Complexes In All Districts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2025 | 07:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Governor of Balochistan, Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, has stressed for the establishment of modern sports complexes in every district of the province to ensure best sports facilities to the youth of the province.

Speaking at the annual meeting of the Sports board, Mandokhail emphasized that sports are not merely recreational activities but vital tools for leading a disciplined and vibrant society, a Governor's Office news release said.

“There is no shortage of talented athletes, players, and sports enthusiasts in Balochistan. However, the lack of proper fields and essential facilities forces them to play in streets and alleys,” said Mandokhail.

He pointed out that under such circumstances, it is unrealistic to expect outstanding performances from young athletes.

Highlighting the importance of providing proper training and resources, Mandokhail said, “Every talent needs opportunity. Without access to the necessary facilities for training and practice, even the best players are at risk of going to waste.

The governor further emphasized the role of sports in nurturing resilience, teamwork, and discipline among the youth.

He argued that sports have the power to transform youthful energy and enthusiasm into constructive outlets, steering young people away from social ills.

“Each player is an ambassador of their province and their country. They represent us on both national and international stages, and it is the government's responsibility to provide them with the facilities they need to succeed,” he added.

The meeting was attended by Advisor to the Chief Minister of Balochistan on Sports, Meena Majeed Baloch, Provincial Secretary for Sports and Youth Affairs, Tariq Qamar, and Director General of Sports, Yasir Bazai.

The Governor concluded by reiterating that sports teach essential values like discipline, hard work, and teamwork, making it an essential tool for social development.

