Governor Balochistan summons budget session on June 16

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan, Malik Abdul Wali Kakar has summoned the budget session of the Balochistan Assembly on (Friday) June 16, 2023, at 4 p.m., under Article 109 (a) of the Constitution.

The provincial budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 would be presented in the session which would be held in the assembly hall.

The Balochistan government is probably to unveil its balanced, growth-oriented, and pro-people budget for the upcoming fiscal year, with a total outlay of more than Rs 700 billion.

The Balochistan government, led by Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) would present its 5th budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 with an expected deficit of around Rs150 billion.

The government is expected to announce an over Rs 200 billion development budget under Public Sector Development Programme. According to finance department sources, more than 5,000 new posts would be created in the new budget.