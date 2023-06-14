UrduPoint.com

Governor Balochistan Summons Budget Session On June 16

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Governor Balochistan summons budget session on June 16

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan, Malik Abdul Wali Kakar has summoned the budget session of the Balochistan Assembly on (Friday) June 16, 2023, at 4 p.m., under Article 109 (a) of the Constitution.

The provincial budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 would be presented in the session which would be held in the assembly hall.

The Balochistan government is probably to unveil its balanced, growth-oriented, and pro-people budget for the upcoming fiscal year, with a total outlay of more than Rs 700 billion.

The Balochistan government, led by Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) would present its 5th budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 with an expected deficit of around Rs150 billion.

The government is expected to announce an over Rs 200 billion development budget under Public Sector Development Programme. According to finance department sources, more than 5,000 new posts would be created in the new budget.

Related Topics

Assembly Balochistan Governor Budget June Government Billion P

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed reviews construction progress at ..

Hamdan bin Zayed reviews construction progress at Plant Genetic Resources Centr ..

19 minutes ago
 State Dept. Says Reports About Purported Interim D ..

State Dept. Says Reports About Purported Interim Deal With Iran 'Wrong'

54 minutes ago
 Russia Reduced Oil Production by 416,000 Bpd in Ma ..

Russia Reduced Oil Production by 416,000 Bpd in May From February Level - OPEC

54 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed briefed on ongoing preparations f ..

Hamdan bin Zayed briefed on ongoing preparations for Liwa International Festival ..

1 hour ago
 Air link resumed between Lahore, Urumqi

Air link resumed between Lahore, Urumqi

50 minutes ago
 US House Passes Rules for Gas Stove Bills, Breaks ..

US House Passes Rules for Gas Stove Bills, Breaks Republican Protest Against Lea ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.