Governor Balochistan Summons Session Of Provincial Assembly On Wednesday

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 59 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 05:00 PM

Governor Balochistan summons session of provincial assembly on Wednesday

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai has summoned a session of Balochistan Assembly on June 19-2019 at 4 pm for presenting provincial budget 2019-20 at Assembly Hall Zarghoon Road Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai has summoned a session of Balochistan Assembly on June 19-2019 at 4 pm for presenting provincial budget 2019-20 at Assembly Hall Zarghoon Road Quetta.

It was informed in notification here on Tuesday.

