Governor Balochistan summons session of provincial assembly on Wednesday

(@imziishan)

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai has summoned a session of Balochistan Assembly on June 19-2019 at 4 pm for presenting provincial budget 2019-20 at Assembly Hall Zarghoon Road Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai has summoned a session of Balochistan Assembly on June 19-2019 at 4 pm for presenting provincial budget 2019-20 at Assembly Hall Zarghoon Road Quetta.

It was informed in notification here on Tuesday.