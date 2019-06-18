Governor Balochistan Summons Session Of Provincial Assembly On Wednesday
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai has summoned a session of Balochistan Assembly on June 19-2019 at 4 pm for presenting provincial budget 2019-20 at Assembly Hall Zarghoon Road Quetta.
It was informed in notification here on Tuesday.