Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmad Aghacalls on FM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2022 | 02:32 PM

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha Wednesday called on Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha Wednesday called on Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

During the meeting they discussed issues of mutual interest, says a press release.

The foreign minister said the government was cognizant of issues faced by the people of the province.

He said the government of Tehreek-e-Insaf was committed to alleviating the deprivation of people of backward areas of the country.

The governor lauded the Federal government's assistance and support in improving the law and order situation and health sector etc in the province.

