Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha condemns Quetta blast

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha strongly condemned the bomb blast in Quetta on Saturday.

In a statement, he said that no one would be allowed to destabilize the law and order situation in the province.

The Governor Balochistan also directed law enforcement agencies to arrest those culprits involved in the blast as soon as possible.

He said the government was committed to rooting out terrorism and the enemy could not weaken our moral by cowardly acts.

He expressed solidarity with the injured in the blast and directed them to provide all possible medical facilities.