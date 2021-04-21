UrduPoint.com
Governor Balochistan Thanks Chinese Envoy For Donation In Ramzan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 07:18 PM

Governor Balochistan thanks Chinese Envoy for donation in Ramzan

Governor Balochistan, Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Wednesday said the donation of food items by the Chinese Embassy to the working and poor people of Balochistan in Ramazan was a kind gesture from the brotherly country

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan, Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Wednesday said the donation of food items by the Chinese Embassy to the working and poor people of Balochistan in Ramazan was a kind gesture from the brotherly country.

China has played important role to help Pakistan in every difficulty time, governor Yasinzai said, adding, "We especially thanked the Chinese Ambassador and the entire Chinese nation for the assistance provided under the goodwill and appreciate their assistance." He expressed these views while distributing relief goods sponsored provided by the Chinese Embassy at the Governor House in Quetta.

On the occasion, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan (Mr. Nong Rong) and Chinese Consul General (Mr. Li Bijian) as well as Advisor Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf on Pak-China Cooperation Bayazid Khan Kasi were also present.

The ration packets provided by the Chinese Embassy include groceries and essential daily use items.

The Chinese Embassy has provided food items to 1700 families from six different districts of the province.

The Governor Balochistan personally distributed donations for Quetta District at Governor House Quetta while in the remaining five districts, the concerned member of each district along with the Deputy Commissioner of the Provincial Assembly would distribute the packets.

Later, the Chinese Ambassador also planted a Quetta pine tree in the premises of Governor House Quetta to mark the 70th anniversary of Pak-China friendship.

