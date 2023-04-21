Governor Balochistan to offer Eid-ul Fitr prayer at 7:30 am

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated with religious fervor tomorrow and Saturday in Balochistan.

In this regard, the Eid-ul-Fitr prayer will be held at 7:30 am on the morning of Eid at the Governor House lawn.

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar will offer Eid-ul-Fitr prayers on Saturday morning at 7:30 am on the lawn of the Governor House.

It is pertinent to mention here that Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar will spend the second and third day (Sunday and Monday) of Eid-ul-Fitr in his native town Kuchlak, 25 km away from the provincial capital.