Governor Balochistan urges business community to take advantage of investment opportunities in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail has urged the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) to take advantage of lucrative investment opportunities in Balochistan and it can create a sustainable growing economy that benefits all provinces.

In a meeting with the representatives of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry at Governor House Quetta, he said that attention should be paid for boosting of border trade, establishment of border markets, ensuring affordable power supply and taking guidance from economic experts to enhance economic activities in the country.

Jaffar Khan said the incumbent government is committed to provide full protection to all local and international investors and create ease to industrialists, said a news release.

On this occasion, Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail said that Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) is the largest business forum of the country and hailed the coming of leading businessmen and industrialists from across the country to the provincial capital Quetta which would yield constructive and positive results.

He said the country's economy will be strengthened by the establishment of industrial zones in different divisions of Balochistan.

He urged the business community to help and guide the Balochistan government in creating vast opportunities for economic development in Balochistan, eliminating unemployment and making possible access to the economic and trade markets of Central Asia including neighboring countries.

Jaffar Khan said the government is committed to boost economic activity, identify the challenges facing by the business community and protect the interests of the private sector.

Jaffar Khan Mandokhail said that people associated with industry and trade can play an important role in improving the agriculture and irrigation system in Balochistan and creating employment opportunities.

He urged the officials of FPCCI to utilize the knowledge and experience of scientists and experts of our public sector universities in research and development.

He stressed that it is important to understand the objective conditions of each district of the province and prepare targeted solutions for long-term development and prosperity.

Governor Mandokhail said that greater mutual understanding is necessary to facilitate and create new opportunities for the business community.

He said that “We can create a bright economic future through joint efforts and consultation”.