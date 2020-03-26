Governor Balochistan urges NGOs, wealthy to assist poor people

Governor Balochistan Justice (R) Amanullah Khan Yaseenzai On Thursday stressed upon rich people, non-governmental organizations to come forward to support the needy people who are facing difficulties due to closer businesses activities in wake of the spread of the coronavirus

Talking to APP, he said scholars, intellectual and stakeholders would play their key role in their respective areas to raise awareness about precautionary measures against the outbreak among people in order to ensure following on preventive steps to prevent the deadly virus.

He gave the example of the China which had controlled the virus through precaution measures but we would be copped the coronavirus by adopting of the government's precaution measures, adding that the government was utilizing all available resources to quell the coronavirus and rehabilitation of affected people.

President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have made it clear that complete lockdown and curfew will be set up across country including Balochistan while they appealed masses to remain their homes.

He said daily wagers and other common people would be affected from complete lockdown and government was taking all possible steps to help unprivileged people in province, saying that rich people, philanthropists and welfare organizations would come forward to play their role for assisting poor people in respective areas of country including Balochistan in critical situation.

The Governor said that the month Ramadan is near and wealthy people should distribute their Zakat in Pre-Ramadan among needy people so that they would run their lives in better situation during lockdown because of the pandemic virus.

Amanullah Khan Yasinzai stressed upon the scholars and stakeholders to enhance awareness regarding precaution steps against novel coronavirus among the people at their areas in order to combat the virus because combined efforts were significant to halt it soon.

The government is applying all sources for ensuring treatment of patients at official level, but it is being acknowledged globally that coronaviruses could be eliminated by precaution measures including adopting social distancing and remaining homes, saying that so therefore, appealed to the public to leave social practices, avoiding gathering and implementing preventive measures.