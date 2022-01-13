UrduPoint.com

Governor Balochistan Urges Officials To Play Role For Good Governance

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2022 | 09:18 PM

Governor Balochistan urges officials to play role for good governance

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Thursday urged heads of institutions to play their full role in establishing good governance and keeping the society free from illegitimate recommendations and corruption in order to provide facilities to people

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Thursday urged heads of institutions to play their full role in establishing good governance and keeping the society free from illegitimate recommendations and corruption in order to provide facilities to people.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to review the performance of departments in the province here.

Vice Chancellors of Balochistan Public Sector Universities were also present on the occasion.

The Governor said that besides reviewing the system of redressal of public grievances in institutions through Pakistan Citizen Portal, we also need to resolve the problems faced by the concerned departments which were our responsibility.

It is to be noted that the Prime Minister Imran Khan has tasked the Governors of all the provinces of the country to review the system of redressal of public grievances in the Federal agencies working in the provinces through Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP).

The facility for the public to lodge their grievances through PCP is being well received by the people The meeting also decided to form a committee for resolving the issues faced by medical students across the province, which would be taken in confidence by the concerned institutions to find a lasting solution.

The Governor Balochistan said that through Pakistan Citizen Portal not only the performance of federal departments in Balochistan has improved a lot but also timely resolution of public grievances has increased public confidence in national institutions.

He expressed confidence that the forthcoming review meeting would significantly reduce public grievances.

The Governor of Balochistan directed Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) to immediately end the series of unannounced load shedding and in case of compulsion and public should be informed in advance regarding power load shedding.

A number of important decisions were taken as a result of suggestions and recommendations of the heads of federal departments in the review meeting on institutions in the province.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Load Shedding Resolution Balochistan Prime Minister Quetta Governor Company All From QESCO

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court dismisses Shehbaz's plea against ..

Lahore High Court dismisses Shehbaz's plea against FIA probe

2 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Waste Management Company cleanliness dr ..

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company cleanliness drive underway in Murree

2 minutes ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Thursday

2 minutes ago
 Naval Chief emphasizes multifarious traditional, n ..

Naval Chief emphasizes multifarious traditional, non-traditional challenges face ..

2 minutes ago
 Borrell's Reaction to Security Guarantees Talks Em ..

Borrell's Reaction to Security Guarantees Talks Emotional, Not Very Polite - Lav ..

5 minutes ago
 Two Israeli Officers Killed by 'Friendly Fire' at ..

Two Israeli Officers Killed by 'Friendly Fire' at Jordan Valley - Defense Forces

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.