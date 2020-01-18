Governor Balochistan visits snow, rain affected areas

(@imziishan)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Aman Ullah Khan Yasinzai on Saturday visited snow and rain hit areas including Pishin, Killa Saif-Ullah, Muslim Bagh's Kahn Mehtarzai and other areas to review provision of relief items to the affected people.

The Governor also instructed relevant departments to take precautionary measures to deal with rain and snow incidents as Met office had forecast rain and snowfall from January 21 in the province, said press release issued here.

He also appealed to the national and international organisations to provide aid to the snow and rain affected people of Balochistan.

On the occasion, people informed the Governor about their problems, he assured them that the provincial government was making efforts to provide relief items to the people in affected areas.

The Governor distributed rations, blankets, fodders for animals and other items among the people in the areas.

Earlier, Pishin Deputy Commissioner Qaim Lashari and Qilla Saif-Ullah DC Dr. Attiq-ur-Rehman Shahwani, in a briefing, informed the Governor Balochistan about the losses occurred and measures taken to provide relief items to the affected people in the areas.