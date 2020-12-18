UrduPoint.com
Governor Balochistan Welcomes Launching Of New Educational Program Of BUMHS

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 12:22 AM

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Yasinzai on Thursday welcomed the launch of new educational programs of Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences (BUMHS), saying we should leave all kinds of personal interests for curiosity of our national institutions

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Yasinzai on Thursday welcomed the launch of new educational programs of Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences (BUMHS), saying we should leave all kinds of personal interests for curiosity of our national institutions.

Governor Balochistan was talking to various deans of faculties, senior professors and heads of various departments including Vice Chancellor of Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences Prof. Dr. Naqibullah Achakzai, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Rukhsana Majeed and Principal of Bolan Medical College Dr. Zahir at Governor House Quetta.

During the meeting, the issues related to salaries, pensions and graduation of the employees of the company were discussed in detail.

Apart from this, the concerns of senior professors and heads of various departments regarding the University Act and the Balochistan Civil Servants Act 1974 were also discussed.

It was decided in the meeting that in order to conduct the affairs of Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences in a smooth manner to further improve the existing rules and regulations and to remove the ambiguity, first consultation of all concerned institutions and legal procedure should be followed.

Implementation is imperative so that Bolan Medical University through a comprehensive strategy to ensure that new educational programs, new departments and examinations are conducted in accordance with the law.

Several important decisions have been taken as a result of the recommendations and suggestions of the participants of the meeting.

