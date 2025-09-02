Governor Baluchistan Expresses Grief Over The Death Of Asif Khan Sanjrani
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2025 | 03:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Governor Baluchistan Shiekh Jaffar khan Mandokhail has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Asif khan sanjrani, father of former Chairman Senate and current Member of Balochistan Assembly Mir Sadiq Khan Sanjrani.
In his condolence message, the Governor Baluchistan said that the late Asif Khan Sanjrani was a noble and compassionate man who always cared for the underprivileged. He prayed for the departed soul’s eternal peace and extended heartfelt sympathies and solidarity with the bereaved family.
