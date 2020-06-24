Governor bars universities from expelling students on non-payment of fee

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Wednesday barred public and private sector universities from expelling students on non-payment of fee owing to financial challenges during the lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Wednesday barred public and private sector universities from expelling students on non-payment of fee owing to financial challenges during the lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter to the Vice-Chancellors, Rectors of public and private sector universities across the province, he also directed to facilitate students in depositing their semester and other fee in installments and stopped from any adverse action which may affect their future.

The letter further read: 'COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected social and economic life of all segments of society wherein the middle and poor classes are bearing the brunt of financial crisis.

In such testing times, they might be facing difficulty in payment of academic fee of their children'.

Earlier on June 22, the university students had given a call to protest outside Governor's House to press for relief in fee payment and other matters.

The Governor, in his capacity as Chancellor of private and public sector universities, held a meeting with the protesting students from 'Universities Student Action Committee' and asked them to call off their strike on the promise of looking into their demands compassionately. The students committee had called off the strike on assurance by the Governor Punjab/Chancellor.