UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor Bars Universities From Expelling Students On Non-payment Of Fee

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 03:21 PM

Governor bars universities from expelling students on non-payment of fee

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Wednesday barred public and private sector universities from expelling students on non-payment of fee owing to financial challenges during the lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Wednesday barred public and private sector universities from expelling students on non-payment of fee owing to financial challenges during the lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter to the Vice-Chancellors, Rectors of public and private sector universities across the province, he also directed to facilitate students in depositing their semester and other fee in installments and stopped from any adverse action which may affect their future.

The letter further read: 'COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected social and economic life of all segments of society wherein the middle and poor classes are bearing the brunt of financial crisis.

In such testing times, they might be facing difficulty in payment of academic fee of their children'.

Earlier on June 22, the university students had given a call to protest outside Governor's House to press for relief in fee payment and other matters.

The Governor, in his capacity as Chancellor of private and public sector universities, held a meeting with the protesting students from 'Universities Student Action Committee' and asked them to call off their strike on the promise of looking into their demands compassionately. The students committee had called off the strike on assurance by the Governor Punjab/Chancellor.

Related Topics

Protest Governor Poor Punjab Student May June All From

Recent Stories

Kiev Says Received Shipment of Javelin Missiles Fr ..

3 minutes ago

Three workers injured in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Photo finish: end of an era as Olympus sells camer ..

3 minutes ago

Scholar Dr Mughees-ud-din passes away

3 minutes ago

India Registers 15,900 New COVID-19 Cases As Upwar ..

10 minutes ago

SMC budget to be presented on June 25

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.