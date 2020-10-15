Governor, Belgium Ambassador discuss regional peace, KP investment potential

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman has said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has rich natural resources and has great potential for investors in the fields of agriculture and mineral industry.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province is also naturally fertile with cultivation of Olive and honey bee production adding by focusing on the two sectors production of Olive & Honey Bee could help strengthen our economic position and by generating huge revenue.

He expressed these views in a meeting with Ambassador of Belgium in Pakistan Mr. Philippe Bronchain, who called on him here at Governor House on Thursday.

Both sides discussed the regional peace situation, strengthening of tourism, trade and bilateral relationship between the two countries.

Talking to the Ambassador, the Governor said people of Pakistan and Belgium have brotherly ties, adding, exchange of delegations in the field of trade, tourism and education between the two countries would further strengthen these ties.

The Ambassador of Belgium expressed gratitude to Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman for his hospitality and showed desire to work with the Government of Pakistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in different sectors including Gem Stone, Olive cultivation and others.