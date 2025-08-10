Open Menu

Governor, BellMedEx Delegation, Highlights IT Role

Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2025 | 10:30 PM

Governor, BellMedEx delegation, highlights IT role

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) A delegation from BellMedEx, led by Head of Management, Advisor, and CEO Dr. Farooq Khan along with Vice President Dr. Maria Abbasi, called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor House here on Sunday.

The meeting discussed avenues of cooperation in education, information technology, and healthcare, focusing on improving medical facilities and providing modern IT infrastructure.

Governor Kundi lauded BellMedEx’s services, saying that the inclusion of the private sector could significantly enhance the quality of healthcare and IT in the province.

He appreciated the company’s initiatives in offering advanced IT facilities to youth and organizing exposure visits, terming them a positive step in motivating the new generation.

Highlighting the talent of the province’s youth, particularly young women who face employment challenges despite attaining higher education, the Governor stressed the need for guidance and opportunities in every sector.

He said that despite limited local job opportunities, IT and freelancing could connect young people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the global market, acknowledging BellMedEx’s contributions in this regard.

APP/ash/

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak joins members of Pakistani comm ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak joins members of Pakistani community to celebrate Independenc ..

22 seconds ago
 FAO Food Price Index edges up in July

FAO Food Price Index edges up in July

30 minutes ago
 UAE carries out 68th airdrop of aid under 'Birds o ..

UAE carries out 68th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness', delivers 540 tonn ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President congratulates President of Azerbaija ..

UAE President congratulates President of Azerbaijan on historic Azerbaijan-Armen ..

2 hours ago
 Arab League Council condemns Israeli plan to impos ..

Arab League Council condemns Israeli plan to impose control over Gaza

2 hours ago
 20th International Summer School on Youth and Heri ..

20th International Summer School on Youth and Heritage concludes in Bosnia-Herze ..

2 hours ago
Austria, nine countries reject expansion of Gaza m ..

Austria, nine countries reject expansion of Gaza military operations

2 hours ago
 UAE President offers condolences over passing of H ..

UAE President offers condolences over passing of Hamad Al Hamli

3 hours ago
 UAE urges end to Sudan conflict amid escalating di ..

UAE urges end to Sudan conflict amid escalating disinformation from Port Sudan A ..

4 hours ago
 GCC Secretary-General discusses free trade deal wi ..

GCC Secretary-General discusses free trade deal with New Zealand

5 hours ago
 UAE maintains global lead in digital transformatio ..

UAE maintains global lead in digital transformation

6 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club to organise fifth edition of Duba ..

Dubai Press Club to organise fifth edition of Dubai PodFest on 30th September

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan