Governor, BellMedEx delegation, highlights IT role

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) A delegation from BellMedEx, led by Head of Management, Advisor, and CEO Dr. Farooq Khan along with Vice President Dr. Maria Abbasi, called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor House here on Sunday.

The meeting discussed avenues of cooperation in education, information technology, and healthcare, focusing on improving medical facilities and providing modern IT infrastructure.

Governor Kundi lauded BellMedEx’s services, saying that the inclusion of the private sector could significantly enhance the quality of healthcare and IT in the province.

He appreciated the company’s initiatives in offering advanced IT facilities to youth and organizing exposure visits, terming them a positive step in motivating the new generation.

Highlighting the talent of the province’s youth, particularly young women who face employment challenges despite attaining higher education, the Governor stressed the need for guidance and opportunities in every sector.

He said that despite limited local job opportunities, IT and freelancing could connect young people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the global market, acknowledging BellMedEx’s contributions in this regard.

