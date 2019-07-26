UrduPoint.com
Governor Bids Farewell To Chief Of Bohra Community

Fri 26th July 2019 | 09:08 PM

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday bade a farewell to Chief of Bohra Community Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin at the Jinnah International Airport

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday bade a farewell to Chief of Bohra Community Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin at the Jinnah International Airport.

Imran Ismail thanked Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin for visiting the country and expressed the hope that Syedna Mufaddal would continue to bring about a message of peace, said a statement.

The Governor on the occasion said that teachings of peace given by the Chief of Bohra Community were very valuable.

