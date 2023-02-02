Governor Blind cricketers' demands jobs, sports opportunities from Governor KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :A delegation of the Peshawar cricket Club for Blind called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali here on Thursday, and demanded government jobs and sports opportunities to national special heroes of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to the representative delegation, the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali assured that all the concrete steps would be strictly implemented.

He said problems being faced by the special cricketers who represented Pakistan across the world, would be resolved accordingly.

"I have already issued these instructions to the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in which all your issues will be prioritized," the Governor added.

"It has been said to resolve this is the basic and constitutional right of your people, which we will always follow," Haji Ghulam Ali informed.

He directed his staff to give special instructions to the relevant ministers to solve their issues on priority." The Pakistan Cricket Club of Blind's delegation thanked the Governor of KP for his assurance of resolving issues.

The delegation also made a request for strict implementation of a quota for employment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa besides ensuring provision of free education to special students in all colleges and universities in the province.

The Governor KP Haji Ghulam Ali also appreciated the performance of the cricketers who excelled at the national and international levels.