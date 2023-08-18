Open Menu

Governor Briefed About Flood Situation, Precuationary Measures

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2023 | 06:30 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtesham Anwar on Monday briefed Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur- Rehman about flood situation in the region and precautionary measures in that regard in a meeting.

The meeting was held in the circuit house here.

The governor directed that to complete arrangements for the flood on time.

He said that precautionary measures should be implemented properly under the guidelines issued by the Punjab Disaster Management Authority.

The governor directed to take measures to shift people and livestock to safe places in possible floods on priority.

The commissioner informed about the steps taken by the concerned departments to deal with the floods.

He also briefed the governor ongoing development projects in the division.

