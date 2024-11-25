Governor briefed on relief activities in Kurram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi was briefed on Monday that teams from the Red Crescent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and merged districts have been mobilized to assist the affectees of the Kurram conflict.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi issued directives for the provision of tents to the affected families in Kurram. In addition, he has instructed the Chairman of the Red Crescent Merged Districts to ensure that tents are delivered to the affected individuals immediately.

Chairman of the Red Crescent Merged Districts, Imran Wazir, has prepared an initial report on the damages and the required assistance.

According to the preliminary report from the Red Crescent, 250 families from Bagan and 175 families from Alizai have been displaced due to the conflict.

According to Chairman PRCS Malik Habib Orakzai, 915 TDPs have been provided with food and drinking water over the past two days.

Following the Governor’s instructions, a delegation from the Red Crescent Merged Districts will meet with representatives of the affected communities to assess further needs.

The governor has also directed the Red Crescent to ensure the delivery of food and other essential supplies to the displaced individuals. The biggest obstacle to the relief operations has been road blockages, which have hampered the delivery of aid, the report added.

However, he said that further relief supplies are prepared and awaiting the clearance of blocked roads for distribution.