Governor Briefed On Relief Activities In Kurram
Faizan Hashmi Published November 25, 2024 | 04:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi was briefed on Monday that teams from the Red Crescent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and merged districts have been mobilized to assist the affectees of the Kurram conflict.
Governor Faisal Karim Kundi issued directives for the provision of tents to the affected families in Kurram. In addition, he has instructed the Chairman of the Red Crescent Merged Districts to ensure that tents are delivered to the affected individuals immediately.
Chairman of the Red Crescent Merged Districts, Imran Wazir, has prepared an initial report on the damages and the required assistance.
According to the preliminary report from the Red Crescent, 250 families from Bagan and 175 families from Alizai have been displaced due to the conflict.
According to Chairman PRCS Malik Habib Orakzai, 915 TDPs have been provided with food and drinking water over the past two days.
Following the Governor’s instructions, a delegation from the Red Crescent Merged Districts will meet with representatives of the affected communities to assess further needs.
The governor has also directed the Red Crescent to ensure the delivery of food and other essential supplies to the displaced individuals. The biggest obstacle to the relief operations has been road blockages, which have hampered the delivery of aid, the report added.
However, he said that further relief supplies are prepared and awaiting the clearance of blocked roads for distribution.
Recent Stories
Belarus FM arrives at MoFA in Islamabad
Winter holidays in Punjab to begin from Dec 20
The 54th National Day of The Sultanate of Oman
DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in Lithuania
Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women being observed today
Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi over Nov 24 protest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC chairs meeting of District Reform Oversight Committee3 minutes ago
-
DG Postal Services advises officials to bring improvement3 minutes ago
-
KPJA holds one-week training program for young lawyers from Balochistan13 minutes ago
-
SCP disposes of suo moto notice against Azam Swati23 minutes ago
-
11 criminals arrested, narcotics recovered23 minutes ago
-
People are not with so called revolutionists: Saiful Malook33 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness campaign launched in Tank33 minutes ago
-
Volleyball, Badminton matches inaugurated on International Anti-Corruption Day33 minutes ago
-
1,298 shopkeepers fined over profiteering33 minutes ago
-
DCC meeting reviews performance of various programmes53 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects 186 connections1 hour ago
-
All set to launch “Suthra Punjab” Program on Dec 3rd1 hour ago