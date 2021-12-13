Governor briefs PM on his UK, Turkey visits

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Monday briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan about his visit to the United Kingdom, and the announcement by over 20 British members of Parliament and ministers to visit Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Monday briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan about his visit to the United Kingdom, and the announcement by over 20 British members of Parliament and ministers to visit Pakistan.

He also gave a briefing on his visit to Turkey during his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan at Governor's House here. The governor provided the premier with details of his meetings with the speaker, ministers, lords, members of UK's parliament and more than 100 other personalities during his stay in the UK.

He said that discussions were held on Pakistan's initiative for peace in Afghanistan, billion tree project, Pak-UK relations and other issues besides steps being taken by Pakistan to bring peace and eradicate terrorism.

Ch Sarwar said that the British members of parliament also appreciated Pakistan's billion tree project and Pakistan's efforts to curb Covid-19 pandemic.

The governor said that Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority was working on more than 1,500 projects in provincial capital and other cities to ensure provision of clean drinking water to about eight million people of Punjab by the end of this month.