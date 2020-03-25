UrduPoint.com
Governor Briefs President On COVID19 Preventive Measures

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 07:45 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar called on President Dr Arif Alvi at the Presidency and briefed him on the initiatives taken by him to stop the spread of COVID19 (coronavirus) pandemic in the province.

According to a press release issued by Governor's House here on Wednesday, Ch Mohammad Sarwar apprised the president of launch of Telemedicine Helpline at Governor's House besides establishment of telemedicine centres at various medical universities across Punjab.

The governor informed President Alvi that people from Azad Kashmir could also avail the facility, adding that the facilities included medical care of corona-infected people; provision of free ration to their families and consultation.

