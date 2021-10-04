UrduPoint.com

Governor, British MP Urge World To Resolve Kashmir, Palestine Issues

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 06:40 PM

Governor, British MP urge world to resolve Kashmir, Palestine issues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad and British MP Naz Shah have urged the international community to play its role in resolving Kashmir and Palestine issues.

The governor left for Saudi Arabia for performing Umrah at the special invitation of Saudi government.

According to the details, British MP Naz Shah, met Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar here at Governor's House on Monday and told him about her efforts with regard to raising her voice for the liberation of Kashmiris and Palestinians in UK Parliament. The Governor appreciated Naz Shah and other British MPs of raising the voice for Kashmiris and Palestinians.

During the meeting, Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that overseas Pakistanis are the pride of the nation and Pakistani living all over the world stand with Kashmiri and Palestinian brothers and sisters, adding that the real face of India is being exposed all over the world. He said that India is the biggest facilitator of terrorists in the region and the enemy of peace.

The governor said that the world's silence on Indian terrorism in Kashmir is no less than a crime and the dream of peace in the region cannot be materialized in the presence of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Naz Shah, a member of the British Parliament, said that resolution of Kashmir and Palestine issues is vital to establish peace in the world, adding that Narendra Modi is the killer of Kashmiris and Indian Muslims. She urged that the world must take notice of.

Later, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar left for Saudi Arabia at the invitation of the Saudi government to perform Umrah. He will also meet Saudi officials and other overseas Pakistanis during his visit to Saudi Arabia. Talking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are stronger than a rock. Pak-Saudi relations are getting stronger under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He thanked the Saudi Ambassador and the Saudi Government for the invitation.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Resolution Prime Minister World Governor Palestine Punjab Parliament Narendra Modi Visit Saudi United Kingdom Saudi Arabia Muslim All Government

Recent Stories

WJMES kicks off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

WJMES kicks off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

27 minutes ago
 OPPO Releases New OPPO A16 in Pakistan

OPPO Releases New OPPO A16 in Pakistan

32 minutes ago
 The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Comes with Awesome Feat ..

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Comes with Awesome Features and a Powerful Chipset, p ..

54 minutes ago
 Fans buy tickets for Pakistan-India T20 World Cup ..

Fans buy tickets for Pakistan-India T20 World Cup match within no time  

56 minutes ago
 Arada begins work on second phase of family entert ..

Arada begins work on second phase of family entertainment hotspot Madar at Aljad ..

57 minutes ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Israeli Interior Mini ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Israeli Interior Minister in Wahat Al Karama

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.