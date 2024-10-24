Governor Calls For Collective Efforts To Eliminate Polio
Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2024 | 04:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday emphasized the need for collective action to eradicate the debilitating disease of polio.
In a message at the eve of World Polio Day, he said that while the government's efforts in the fight against polio are ongoing, the complete elimination of the disease can only be achieved with the cooperation of the public.
Governor Kundi urged parents to ensure their children administer the polio vaccine during every vaccination campaign.
The Governor highlighting the importance of safeguarding the future of the younger generation and striving to make Pakistan a polio-free country.
He reiterated that the eradication of polio is among the government's top priorities and pledged to take all necessary measures to achieve this goal.
