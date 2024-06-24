Governor calls for collective efforts to restore peace in KP

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi announced that the government has initiated consultations with all political parties to address the pressing issues in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Governor Faisal Karim Kundi announced that the government has initiated consultations with all political parties to address the pressing issues in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During his visit to the Bacha Khan Centre of the Awami National Party (ANP), Governor met with senior party leaders to discuss security and political concerns.

In his discussions with the ANP leadership, he emphasized the need for collective efforts from all stakeholders to improve the law and order situation in the province.

Governor affirmed his commitment to resolving provincial issues and promised to inform the Federal government about the challenges faced by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

ANP's Provincial President, Mian Iftikhar Hussain, underscored the importance of implementing the national action plan in its true spirit.