Governor Calls For Enhanced Trade Relations Between Pakistan & Afghanistan
Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2024 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Friday stressed the need for joint efforts to boost trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan that will ushr new era of development in the region.
Governor Kundi said that strengthening trade relations would have a positive impact not only on the country's economy but will bring real change in the region.
He said this during a meeting with an eight-member delegation led by Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, Senior Vice President of the Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
The delegation, which included Director Muhammad Farooq and Coordinator Imtiaz Ahmad Ali, discussed key issues such as Afghan transit trade, taxes on imports and exports, and various obstacles faced in cross-border commerce.
They appealed to the Governor for support in resolving these challenges.
Governor Kundi praised the efforts of the Joint Chamber and assured the business community of his full cooperation in facilitating trade.
He acknowledged the vital role that traders play in the national economy and stressed that the country’s development and prosperity are closely linked to the success of the business sector.
Meanwhile, Zahra Aslam, Director General of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, called on Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor’s House to discuss ongoing welfare projects and initiatives aimed at public benefit in the province.
Zahra briefed the Governor on various BISP schemes, the distribution of funds, and efforts to alleviate poverty in remote areas.
She highlighted that the program provides financial assistance to deserving families through a modern and transparent system designed to deliver aid directly to eligible individuals.
Governor Kundi praised BISP's performance in the province, saying its crucial role in combating poverty and providing financial support to the public.
He emphasized the need for all districts to ensure aid reaches deserving families, particularly in remote locations, and stressed the importance of transparency in identifying beneficiaries to prevent any irregularities.
Kundi remarked that the program is a vital resource for lifting the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa out of poverty and enhancing their financial stability, advocating for measures to further improve its effectiveness.
Zahra Aslam assured the Governor that BISP is committed to the welfare of the people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and that the team is dedicated to ensuring no deserving family is left without assistance, utilizing all available resources to achieve this goal.
