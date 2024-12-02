Governor calls for focus on law and order in KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Monday said that resolving the province's issues and addressing public concerns should be the top priority.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that the province faces significant challenges, including law and order, which demand immediate attention from the provincial government.

Criticizing the Chief Minister, he said, "While political agendas have their place, making politics the sole focus as the head of the province is unfair." He said the Chief Minister was misusing state resources for protests against the Federal government, neglecting the rights of the people.

The province was grappling with instability, yet the CM remains preoccupied with protests," he added.

On the topic of Governor’s Rule, Kundi clarified, "No forum or discussion has approached me regarding this matter so far."