Governor calls for following footsteps of distinguished personalities

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar emphasized following the footsteps of distinguished personalities to create reforms in society.

"Due to the increasing role of capital, our society was stuck in the swamp of greed and selfishness," said the governor in a news release.

He said that the greed for money has become so entrenched that people have forgotten to differentiate between haram (forbidden) and halal, lawful and unlawful saying that all our wonderful values and traditions have become ineffective.

Apart from that, the personalities who played an effective role in maintaining social relations and intellectually guiding the emerging youth and highlighting the national feeling, are also becoming extinct, he mentioned.

Governor Balochistan said that individualism has increased to such an extent that every educated person prefers personal interest and interest instead of national or other collective interests.

He said that it was sad that in this era of self-centeredness, even the people with high ranks and positions did not avoid putting the interest of the country and the nation at stake for their own personal interest adding that cheap fame and self- promotion existed with us before, but the rise of social media has taken it to the extreme.

He said that our political elites not only always took an interest in the service of the society and collective affairs, but also refrained from sacrificing their comfort, soothe, capital and even their lives for the sake of protecting the future national interests and public sovereignty.