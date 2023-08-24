Open Menu

Governor Calls For Promoting Cross-border Trade

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2023 | 06:35 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Thursday underlined the importance of profitable investment opportunities by promoting cross-border trade to generate employment in the province.

Governor Kakar remarked in a meeting with Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information Jan Muhammad Achakzai who called on him here.

Both sides discussed issues of mutual interest, including the overall political situation, ending the economic stagnation, and paving the way for international investment.

Governor Kakar said that the economy is the basis of every society and it is a fact that without economic stability, positive results could not be achieved.

He said that overcoming the rapidly growing gap between the rich and the poor in society was definitely a big challenge.

He acknowledged the role of media in highlighting the soft image of Balochistan at the national and international level.

