Governor Calls For Unity, Declares Malakand Division Disaster-hit After Cloudburst Devastation

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2025 | 08:00 PM

BALAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of hundreds of lives, large-scale destruction and the tragic crash of a provincial rescue helicopter that claimed five precious lives during relief operations following cloudburst-triggered floods across the province.

Speaking to journalists during his visit to Balakot, the Governor said the province is facing an emergency-like situation. “This is not the time for politics but for unity,” he stressed.

He thanked Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for personally calling him and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to express grief over the devastation and loss of lives, while assuring that the Federal government would extend all necessary assistance to the province.

“The Prime Minister himself is monitoring the flood situation,” Kundi added.

The Governor also said that President Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and the Sindh government have assured full cooperation and support for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Highlighting the scale of destruction, he urged that Malakand Division, which includes five severely affected districts, be declared a disaster-hit area.

He also emphasized that Mansehra district had suffered heavy human and material losses, and assured that victims would not be left alone in this difficult time.

“All political parties must come together to support rehabilitation efforts. While it may not be possible to fully compensate for the losses, both the federal and provincial governments stand with the people and will not rest until the victims are rehabilitated and able to return to their normal lives,” the Governor affirmed.

