Governor Calls On Newly Appointed Commandant FC: Discusses Worsening Situations

Faizan Hashmi Published October 21, 2024 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi welcomed the newly appointed Commandant of the Frontier Constabulary, Muhammad Riaz Nazir Gara at Governor's House here on Monday.

During their discussion, they focused on the professional duties and responsibilities of the Frontier Constabulary in maintaining peace and order in the province.

Governor Kundi congratulated Muhammad Riaz Nazir Gara on assuming his new role and expressed his best wishes for his success.

The Governor commended the services of the Frontier Constabulary, recognizing their vital contribution to maintaining peace in the region.

He said that the Frontier Constabulary is a highly professional force, and its exemplary role in improving law and order is commendable.

