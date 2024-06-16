Open Menu

Governor Calls On PM

Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2024 | 11:40 PM

Governor calls on PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Sunday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and discussed matters pertaining to the province during a meeting at Model Town here.

According to a press release by the Governor’s House, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan shared greetings with the premier Shehbaz Sharif on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha .

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Sunday

Recent Stories

PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adh ..

PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha

30 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field firs ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

15 hours ago
 S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coali ..

S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet

24 hours ago
 4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness ..

4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole

24 hours ago
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

24 hours ago
 Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collate ..

Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated

24 hours ago
 Hot, dry weather for city

Hot, dry weather for city

1 day ago
 Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to en ..

Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience

1 day ago
 Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier Leagu ..

Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager

1 day ago
 SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements

SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan