Governor calls on PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Sunday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and discussed matters pertaining to the province during a meeting at Model Town here.

According to a press release by the Governor’s House, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan shared greetings with the premier Shehbaz Sharif on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha .