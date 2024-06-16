Governor Calls On PM
Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2024 | 11:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Sunday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and discussed matters pertaining to the province during a meeting at Model Town here.
According to a press release by the Governor’s House, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan shared greetings with the premier Shehbaz Sharif on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha .
Recent Stories
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
Hot, dry weather for city
Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience
Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager
SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rs 850 bln of budget to present on June 22 in Balochistan: Buledi1 minute ago
-
MNA Asifa Bhutto Zardari arrives in Nawabshah1 minute ago
-
Preliminary medical exam abuse of child before murder31 minutes ago
-
Karim congratulates Mulim Ummah on occasion of Eid-ul-Azha41 minutes ago
-
Governor Mandukhail congratulates to Muslim Ummah on Eid-ul-Azha1 hour ago
-
PM calls Acting President of Iran on Eid-ul-Azha, conveys eid greetings1 hour ago
-
Over 68% of Pakistan's land area classified as arid or semi-arid, vulnerable to desertification: Rom ..2 hours ago
-
Gilani condoles with Shiekh Mughees family2 hours ago
-
Strict security measures for Eid-ul-Azha by police2 hours ago
-
Sikh pilgrims attend religious rituals at Gurdwara Dera Sahib3 hours ago
-
Eid cleanliness plan finalised3 hours ago
-
Leave of dengue surveillance teams cancelled3 hours ago