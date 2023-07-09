Open Menu

Governor Calls On President

Umer Jamshaid Published July 09, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Governor calls on President

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori called on the President Dr. Arif Alvi at his residence here on Sunday.

According to a Governor House communique, the Governor felicitated the President on performing Hajj.

They also discussed ongoing projects in the Sindh province, cooperation of the Federal government, measures pertaining to the restoration of metropolis infrastructure and other issues of mutual interests.

Kamran Tessori, on the occasion, said that the development of the province through the cooperation of the federation was certain.

He said that steps were being to ensure the welfare of the people.

The President Dr. Arif Alvi said that the projects of the Governor regarding the welfare of the people were appreciated.

Related Topics

Sindh Governor Hajj Sunday Government Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

TanTan Festival enhances Emirati-Morocco cultural ..

TanTan Festival enhances Emirati-Morocco cultural bonds

31 minutes ago
 UAE is employing AI in various fields to accelerat ..

UAE is employing AI in various fields to accelerate digital transformation: Omar ..

4 hours ago
 SCCI opens registration for Sharjah Excellence Awa ..

SCCI opens registration for Sharjah Excellence Award 2023

5 hours ago
 79,000 Emiratis working in private sector as Emira ..

79,000 Emiratis working in private sector as Emiratisation semi-annual deadline ..

5 hours ago
 Participants at Emerging Peacemakers Forum send me ..

Participants at Emerging Peacemakers Forum send message of hope to COP28

5 hours ago
 Dubai to boost green mobility with 170% increase i ..

Dubai to boost green mobility with 170% increase in public charging stations pla ..

5 hours ago
Mohammed bin Rashid appoints three new members to ..

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints three new members to Dubai International Chamber bo ..

5 hours ago
 RTA’s digital channels garner AED3.5 billion in ..

RTA’s digital channels garner AED3.5 billion in 2022 as digital transactions h ..

5 hours ago
 Nominations now open for World Police Summit Award ..

Nominations now open for World Police Summit Awards 2024

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor ..

UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor General on National Day

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 July 2023

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan