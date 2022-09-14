Governor calls upon all and sundry to help flood-victims

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that country is in a state of crisis due to disaster caused by floods and everyone needs to contribute in rehabilitation of flood victims

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that country is in a state of crisis due to disaster caused by floods and everyone needs to contribute in rehabilitation of flood victims.

Talking to Prof. Dr. Samira Rehman during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Wednesday, he said Pakistan Army, government institutions, philanthropists and the whole nation are with the flood victims.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said helping flood victims is an ongoing process and he will not rest until rehabilitation of the flood-affected people.

He said that as the Chancellor, he has mobilized the vice chancellors of the public, private sector universities to help the flood victims.

He said that public and private universities are rendering excellent services for the flood victims. He said that there is peace of mind in the service of humanity.

Prof. Dr. Samira Rehman presented the report by the Association of All Pakistan Private Sector Universities (APSUP) to the Governor of Punjab and informed the Governor about the relief activities in the flood affected areas. He said that relief activities have been started in the flood-affected areas with a sum of Rs. 35 crore by APSUP.

She said private sector universities are participating in the flood relief activities for the flood victims of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and South Punjab.