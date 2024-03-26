Open Menu

Governor Can't Summon Assembly Session For Oath Taking On Reserved Seats: AG KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Governor can't summon assembly session for oath taking on reserved seats: AG KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) The office of Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has submitted reply to the Peshawar High Court and the Law Department saying that the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cannot summon assembly session by himself for the swearing-in ceremony of elected members on reserved seats.

According to the document, "Assembly meeting can be convened on the advice or requisition of the Chief Minister, calling the meeting by the Governor was an unconstitutional process, so it cannot be implemented."

The reply further said that the governor can convene the first meeting after the election by himself, besides, the governor can also convene the meeting in case of no-confidence motion.

According to the Advocate General's Office, in the current situation, the governor misused his powers, the opposition leader's interference in calling the meeting was also wrong.

According to sources, the Law Department has also sent the reply of the Advocate General's Office to the Assembly Secretariat.

It should be noted that the Peshawar High Court has asked the Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly for a reply till Wednesday.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Chief Minister Peshawar High Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Opposition

